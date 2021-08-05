Elden Ring Steam Page Reveals New Details

✖

Even though the game itself was fully revealed earlier this summer, the Steam page for FromSoftware's highly-anticipated action game, Elden Ring, finally went live today. As a whole, the page is largely what you would expect and features a number of screenshots from the game in addition to the gameplay trailer that was unveiled a couple of months back. And while much of this wouldn't be anything to write home about, some new descriptions of Elden Ring have also appeared on Steam and give us a better idea of what to expect from the title.

In total, this Steam page for Elden Ring explains more about three major components of the game -- the open world, character customization, and online play. New descriptions of how each aspect of the title will function were provided by FromSoftware to shed more light on the experience. Perhaps the most notable of these descriptions comes in regard to online play, which is said to allow players to travel seamlessly across the world of Elden Ring with one another.

Other than these components, some mentions of the story that will be found in Elden Ring were also brought up. Unfortunately, greater hints at the lore and world that are found here weren't given, with the narrative purely being hyped up as one that is an "epic drama."

In case you weren't already counting down the days, Elden Ring is poised to launch early next year on January 20, 2022. It will also be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in addition to PC.

If you'd like to check out the official new details of Elden Ring, you can read up on everything down below. You can also visit the Steam page for yourself right here.

THE NEW FANTASY ACTION RPG.

Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.

• A Vast World Full of Excitement

A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.

• Create your Own Character

In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.

• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth

A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.

• Unique Online Play that Loosely Connects You to Others

In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.