New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed

Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.

Gameplay in Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will be split into three distinct parts – a region map for exploration, hexagonal battle tiles for combat, and a player mat for character builds. Players will choose one region to explore and a quest to complete with each session, with the choices made during the first two quests deciding which third quest will serve as their character's finale. While the game itself will include 30 different main story quests, each story arc will be split into three sessions, meaning that players will have plenty of room to explore (and character builds to try out) without being stuck in a lengthy campaign.

The Gamefound for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will launch in March 2023. As of press time, no price points for the game has been revealed, but the core game of Too Many Bones (Chip Theory's other major game franchise) costs $150.

