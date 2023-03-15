The Elder Scrolls 6 Exclusivity Plans May Finally Be Revealed by Xbox

It seems like Xbox and Bethesda might soon shed more light on the exclusivity plans for The Elder Scrolls VI. Following Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda back in 2021, fans have continued to wonder whether or not the next mainline entry in The Elder Scrolls series would only come to Xbox and PC, or if it would instead also land on PlayStation platforms. And while those at Xbox and Bethesda have never answered this question outright, it looks like they might soon have to.

Based on a new discovery by Axios reporter Stephen Totilo, the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) is requesting that Microsoft share more information about its exclusivity plans for titles that belong to ZeniMax, which is the parent company of Bethesda. The FTC is making this request as part of the ongoing investigation into Microsoft and its ongoing attempt to purchase Activision Blizzard. Essentially, if Microsoft outlines more of what it has in store with titles that belong to Bethesda, this will help inform the decision that the FTC will ultimately make in regard to passing or denying the Activision Blizzard purchase.

So how does this tie in with The Elder Scrolls VI? Well, it stands to reason that if Xbox does end up meeting this request of the FTC, then new details associated with The Elder Scrolls VI and the platforms it will release upon would come to light. Outside of Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI is likely the biggest release on the horizon that falls under the ZeniMax umbrella. As such, if the FTC is demanding that more clarification regarding exclusivity be shared by Xbox on this front, The Elder Scrolls VI will be the big title that the FTC likely wants more context about.

NEW: The FTC's lawyers are dissatisfied with the documents Microsoft has/hasn't disclosed in the lead-up to their trial over the Activision deal



- They want more on Microsoft's ZeniMax exclusivity plans

- More about Microsoft's "next-generation gaming ecosystem" (do tell!)

-... — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 15, 2023

Even if Xbox does end up formally saying something about The Elder Scrolls VI and its potential platforms for release, it's worth stressing that the game is still incredibly far away from actually seeing the light of day. Currently, developer Bethesda Game Studios is focused on releasing Starfield later this year in September. Only after Starfield has been out for a bit will Bethesda then shift to fully developing its next Elder Scrolls game. With this in mind, even if The Elder Scrolls VI does come to PS5, the game itself likely won't launch for another four or five years.

Do you think that Xbox will end up revealing more about its plans for release with The Elder Scrolls VI? And do you think that the long-awaited RPG should be exclusive to Xbox and PC or should it also come to PS5?