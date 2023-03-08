Starfield Release Date Revealed

Starfield finally got a release date this week in an impromptu announcement from Bethesda Game Studios and Xbox which confirmed that the game will be out on September 6th. When it releases, it'll be an exclusive for the Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms just as Bethesda and Xbox have reiterated in the past. Ahead of that release date, however, we'll finally be able to see more of the game thanks to a presentation planned exclusively for this game. That presentation which was teased previously will happen on June 11th right around all of the summer events that typically take place around that time.

The release date announcement was accompanied by a brief cinematic and an appearance from Bethesda's Todd Howard who serves as the game director on Starfield. Howard hyped up the game and its impending release date, and in the background, people could be seen actually playing and working on the game.

One step closer to answering humanity's greatest mystery. pic.twitter.com/by1rvHI8Zv — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 8, 2023

The release is at least going to have the game out in 2023, but it's probably a bit later than some people would've liked given what recent estimates from Bethesda suggested. Starfield is expected to be one of, if not the biggest Xbox exclusive next year. Not only will it surely make a killing in sales, but it will likely get a giant boost from being a day one Game Pass title.

Starfield is a big sci-fi RPG that lets players journey though space and take on grand quests, meet and interact with various factions, and more. Everything Bethesda has said about it sounds pretty ambitious, but within reason enough that it can avoid a No Man's Sky situation. There's still so much we don't know about the game and it's likely that will remain true as Bethesda tends to keep its cards close to the vest until the game is about to release. Either way, we won't have to wait too long to actually see the game in action for ourselves.

Starfield will release for Xbox Series X|S and PC. What do you think of the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.