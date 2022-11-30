Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022

Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.

Of the eight games set to be available for free as of December 1st, Quake is probably the most recognizable of the offerings. Note that this is the Quake game which released in 1996 and has since been enhanced on modern platforms, not the free-to-play Quake Champions game that some might be thinking of.

While you'll have all the time in the world to check out the various free games after you've claimed them (so long as you keep up your Amazon Prime subscription), we'd suggest checking out Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, the game that helped pave the way for some of creator Josef Fares' later works.

Things are looking merry & bright next month! 🎁



Here's a sneak peek at what's coming your way with December's free games with Prime! ➡️ https://t.co/tVko8GVCly pic.twitter.com/7wemmRzXxj — Prime Gaming (@primegaming) November 30, 2022

"From visionary Swedish film director Josef Fares and top-tier developer Starbreeze Studios, guide two brothers simultaneously on an epic fairy tale journey by solving puzzles, exploring diverse locations and fighting boss battles to bring back the 'Water of Life,'" a preview of the game reads.

In addition to these free games, Prime Gaming will continue to offer in-game bonuses within games like the Amazon-owned Lost Ark and others like Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, League of Legends, Destiny 2, and more. You can see the full details on those specific games' offerings through the tweet above.

All of these free Prime Gaming games will be available through the subscription service starting on December 1st, so subscribers will have until the end of the day today to download this month's free Prime Gaming games.