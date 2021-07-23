The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Next-Gen Map Mod

✖

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most beloved games ever, and fans have found a lot of different ways to showcase their passion for it, including mods. Modder "kjhgf" has released what's being called a "pseudo 3D world map" for the game's Special Edition. According to DSOGaming, "this next-gen world map features high-resolution map textures, normal maps, cloudmap and cloud system, as well as map overlays" and it should also work with the game's Legacy Edition. For players on PC looking to give the game a next-gen improvement, this looks like a very exciting mod! Those interested in learning more about mods from "kjhgf" can check them out on Nexus Mods right here.

Fans will have to decide for themselves if this mod is worth adding to the game, but it's always interesting to see what the modding community brings to the table. Modders have come up with some incredible creations over the years, and they give fans a lot of exciting content that wouldn't otherwise be available. Bethesda has a long history of embracing the modding community, even offering wide releases for modder created content, as it just recently did for the original DOOM games. Not all companies take this kind of approach when it comes to mods, and it's certainly refreshing.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Skyrim. Since its release in 2011, the game has won numerous awards and sold millions of copies on various platforms. The game has also inspired some to create incredible fan art, and even swords inspired by the game. Unfortunately, it seems like The Elder Scrolls VI is still quite a long time away, so fans will just have to keep finding new ways to get enjoyment out of the current game.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

