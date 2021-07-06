Skyrim Fan Carves Dragonbone Greatsword From Dumpster Wood

✖

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has a very passionate fanbase, and that passion often inspires fans to create their own tributes to the game. Reddit user LongFineArt shared an image on the Skyrim subreddit of a Dragonbone Greatsword that they carved using wood found in a dumpster. The sword came out looking very cool, and a lot of LongFineArt's fellow Skyrim fans were very impressed with the finished product. As of this writing, the post has received a number of awards from posters, many of which probably wouldn't mind being able to display this piece inspired by the Bethesda game!

The original Reddit post from LongFineArt can be found embedded below.

It's awesome to see how LongFineArt was able to take something that would have otherwise been thrown away and repurposed it into a tribute to one of the most beloved games of all time. It takes a lot of skill to see something like that and find a way to turn into something special. It's also impressive that the finished product looks just like the weapon that inspired it!

Those impressed with LongFineArt's Dragonbone Greatsword will be interested to know that the artist has also shared a number of other works based on Skyrim. Yesterday, LongFineArt shared an incredible painting of a Nightengale on Reddit, and last month they also shared a painting of Blackreach. Those interested in seeing more of LongFineArt's work can check out their page on Etsy right here.

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Over the last decade, the game has become nothing short of a phenomenon for Bethesda, winning numerous Game of the Year awards, and selling millions of copies. Given the game's popularity, it's no wonder that dedicated fans like LongFineArt are so willing to create awesome pieces based on the game. Clearly, Skyrim has earned its following!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Skyrim? What do you think about LongFineArt's Dragonbone Greatsword? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!