The Internet Is Flipping Out Over Elon Musk and ‘Fortnite’ Twitter Feud

An unlikely Fortnite spat between Epic Games and Elon Musk caught the attention of both sides’ followers recently and yielded quite a few interesting reactions.

Sharing a screenshot of a fake article on Twitter, the satire piece said that Musk had purchased Fortnite and deleted. Musk’s made-up quote within the article said he “had to save these kids from eternal virginity,” and though the article itself wasn’t real, Musk found it entertaining enough to share it and said it “had to been done.”

Had to been done ur welcome pic.twitter.com/7jT0f9lqIS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

It didn’t take long for Fortnite and Epic Games to respond to the comments about the game with the developer firing back from the official Fortnite Twitter account. As the back-and-forth continued, the tweets caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of people who were talking about the tweets, according to Twitter’s metrics. While Musk’s and Fortnite’s fans clashed, others were just happy to watch the events unfold.

Pro Players Took Notice

Is Elon musk and Fortnite really beefing on my timeline what’s going on — nordan (@FaZe_Rain) October 20, 2018

Elon Musk lowkey called the Fortnite community virgins good lord the simulation is breaking — FaZe Pamaj (@Pamaj) October 19, 2018

Two members from the esports organization FaZe Clan took notice of the spat and couldn’t believe what they were seeing with one of them joking that “the simulation is breaking.

Shipping off to Mars

All the engineers from @EpicGames who built @FortniteGame will now be shipped to Mars on a @SpaceX rocket. — Karma Bhutia (@iambhutia) October 20, 2018

Others joked that when Musk does move forward with his Mars endeavors, the developers working at Epic Games on Fortnite will be some of the first to be sent off to the Red Planet.

Fussy Fortnite Fans

Fortnite looking at this tweet like pic.twitter.com/RiumuHLytT — Connor (@Concorn802) October 20, 2018

All fortnite fans would be like pic.twitter.com/kd5SnYh0ux — Mayank Kumar sharma (@Mayank1nnly) October 20, 2018

Though the Twitter feud between the two groups was entertaining, there were probably some Fortnite fans who still didn’t take the joke too well. With how many followers the game has, some of them are likely still a bit salty after Musk’s comments.

A Fortnite x Tesla Collaboration?

How much for a Fortnite x Tesla collab though? — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks ? (@FNBRLeaks) October 20, 2018

“Buy a Tesla and get a skin if you buy the Tesla Model X” — Boo (@ExcelentBooNaNA) October 20, 2018

But others held out for hope for an eventual collaboration between the two, specifically with Musk’s line of premium Tesla vehicles. Skins and other in-game items for different games are commonly locked behind purchases of third-party products, so who’s to say those couldn’t be gated by something like a car? It’s unlikely, but some people had hope.