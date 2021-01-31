Elon Musk Reveals the Only Console Game He's Ever Played

✖

Elon Musk is no stranger to video games. The popular CEO of Tesla hasn’t just made sure that his cars can play video games over the years, but he's also always made it known when he's playing a new title himself. Despite primarily sticking to the PC platform though, Musk has now revealed the one gaming franchise that he's willing to break ranks to play on consoles.

In a new interaction on Twitter, Musk was asked what his favorite console game is. In the past, Musk has made clear that he primarily spends his gaming time on PC, but the world-renowned business magnate revealed that the Halo series is the one franchise that he has played on consoles. Musk specifically noted that Halo was the "only" game he had ever played on a platform outside of PC, clearly showing his loyalty to the hardware. Then again, when you're the world's richest man and can afford a PC rig that others can only dream of, it's hard to blame him for not playing on consoles.

Only Halo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2021

What’s ironic about Musk’s statement is that most of the mainline Halo series is no longer tied to consoles. Within the past year, developer 343 Industries has brought over the entirety of Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PC. In total, this collection contains six entries in the series, with Halo 5: Guardians being the only notable absence. So if Musk wanted to still play the games but preferred to do so on PC, he now has that option.

Within the past month though, it looks as though Musk has been more consumed by Cyberpunk 2077. Despite clearly having some qualms with the game, including the sheer number of updates that it has required, Musk has continued to praise its aesthetic and design.

It remains to be seen if any future release on consoles will convince Musk to jump ship from, but if he hasn't been won over at this point, it's likely that he never will. Then again, given how busy Musk likely is, I'm sure he's happy whenever he can get in any gaming time at all.