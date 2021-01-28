Elon Musk Reveals New Tesla Can Play Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3

✖

Elon Musk has revealed that the Tesla "Plaid" Model S will allow passengers to play Cyberpunk 2077 when the vehicle releases next month. That announcement came on Twitter, and was preceded by an image that featured a number of additional video games, including Cuphead, (which had been previously revealed), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Stardew Valley, and more. The games can be enjoyed by players in the passenger seat, as well as in the back of the car, which also includes a screen, as well. For those looking for a little entertainment on a long road trip, it might just be the best way to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077!

The Tweets from Elon Musk can be found embedded below.

It can play Cyberpunk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

The car's Tesla Arcade feature boasts 10 teraflops of processing power, which could put it on par with next-gen consoles (though it's a bit difficult to say for sure). Of course, it remains to be seen which version of Cyberpunk 2077 the Tesla Arcade version is based on, and whether or not it will feature the same issues that have plagued the game since its release. While the version that was made available on PC has been mostly met with strong reception, the console versions have received a lot of negativity over the last month. This resulted in the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store, and developer CD Projekt Red has been working to get the game added back.

While this definitely seems like a cool feature for the Tesla Model S, some couldn't pass up the chance to crack jokes about the current state of Cyberpunk 2077. Most notably, Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards took to Twitter to make the claim that "the game crashes more than the car." Of course, if the game does have some of the same problems on Tesla Arcade, passengers can always switch to The Witcher 3!

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia, as well as Tesla Arcade starting next month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

