Elon Musk Mocks Cyberpunk 2077 Over New Update

It’s been a busy past day for both Cyberpunk 2077 and Elon Musk, which have both been strangely tied together. After Musk announced that the latest model of the Tesla would be able to play Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s stock price saw a decent sized bump. Now, the popular CEO of Tesla has once again chimed in with his thoughts on the game itself.

Taking to Twitter, Musk took a slight jab at Cyberpunk 2077 and the many updates that the game has had lately. “With Cyberpunk, even the hotfixes have hotfixes,” Musk said. This was surely in reference to the game’s new update which was just pushed out earlier today. While it wasn’t a substantial patch, it did rectify some issues that had some come about after CD Projekt Red had released the version 1.1 update.

With Cyberpunk, even the hotfixes literally have hotfixes, but … great game — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Despite the constant need for updates though, Musk did go on to say that he believes Cyberpunk 2077 is a “great game.” This comment follows up on a previous one where Musk specifically said that he adored the look of Cyberpunk. Just this morning, Musk said that he believes the game boasts a gorgeous aesthetic and that the interior design, in particular, is something that he loved.

As a whole, Musk has had a back and forth relationship with Cyberpunk 2077. For every instance in which he praises the game, he'll have another in which he trolls it for being broken or buggy. While Musk is likely the most high-profile person who has made fun of the game in this manner, though, his own experience sounds quite similar to the one that many other players around the globe have had.

