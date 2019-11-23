The Epic Games Store Is Having a Black Friday Sale

Not do be outdone by other retailers who are selling games at a discount for the holidays, the Epic Games Store itself is also having a Black Friday sale that’s now live. It’s got games that are up to 75% off of their normal price with big-name games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3 included in the deal. It’s live from now until December 2nd, so Epic Games Store shoppers have a while to pick out what they want.

Epic Games announced the start of its Black Friday sale in a post on the game’s site as well as through its social media accounts. Given that the Epic Games Store wasn’t even a thing around this time last year since it opened its online doors in December 2018, this sale is the first set of Black Friday discounts its users have ever seen.

The post on the Epic Games site listed some of the headliners that are on sale for the holidays including Red Dead Redemption 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and other games. A total of 87 games are listed in the full rundown of the sale that can be found here, but you can find some of the highlights below.

Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $47.99

Borderlands 3 – $40.19

The Outer Worlds – $44.99

Metro Exodus – $19.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $29.99

The Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale has arrived! Save up to 75% on a ton of our favorite games – but act quick, because these discounts end on December 2 at 11am ET. For more info check out our blog:https://t.co/bBIwv3y8W2 pic.twitter.com/RUJrFR8Q1O — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) November 22, 2019

If you want to pick up more than one game at a time this Black Friday sale, you’ll still have to do that individually as opposed to bundling them all together in your cart. As Epic Games Store naysayers and some users are quick to point out, the retailer does not yet have a shopping cart feature to allow people to buy multiple games at once. It’s listed in the Epic Games Store Trello board as a “Future Development” feature, but a more specific timeframe for that feature’s release isn’t available ever since Epic Games removed those delivery timeframes from the roadmap.

Epic Games’ Black Friday sale is now live and will be available until December 2nd.