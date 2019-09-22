Epic Games Appears to Have Paid Over $10 Million for Control Exclusivity

Just how much is Epic Games Store exclusivity worth? That’s one of the major questions surrounding the seemingly constant announcements about this or that PC game being exclusive to the Fortnite developers’ digital storefront, and one that largely remains veiled behind the curtain of business dealings. It would appear, however, that the amount paid for the recent game Control to become a title exclusive to the Epic Games Store has been revealed, and it’s more than $10 million.

The numbers behind the deal come by way of a recent financial report from the parent company of Control publisher 505 Games, Digital Bros. The full report is in Italian, but the numbers given along with various company names — and several rough, online translations — indicate Epic Games paid €9.49 million, which comes out to about $10.45 million, for what appears to be the exclusivity agreement on Control. (There is, of course, a small chance that this has been misreported elsewhere or mistranslated, but it looks legit.)

If accurate, that’s a hefty chunk of change just to make sure that the game only released via a single PC storefront. There’s no telling whether it’ll eventually show up on other stores, but there’s every possibility that the game could eventually end up elsewhere after some sort of timed-exclusivity agreement. And that doesn’t even take into account that Control is also available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One right now.

Here’s how Control‘s official website describes the game:

“After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control. This supernatural third-person action-adventure game will challenge you to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments, while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world.”

Control is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.