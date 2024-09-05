Epic Games Store Now Has $100 Worth of Games for Free

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Epic Games Store has two new free games to download that together would normally set PC gamers back $100. As always, these games don't require any subscription, and once downloaded each PC game is free to keep forever. The only requirement to be mindful of is the window availability. The pair of free game downloads are only available on the Epic Games Store between now and September 12, which is next Thursday.

The more notable of the two free EGS games is actually the cheaper one, and that is Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts. On PC, the only way to purchase the base game is to fork over extra money, $40 in total, for the Digital Deluxe Edition. Developed by Underdog Studio and published by CI Games, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts debuted back in 2019 to a Metacritic score of 71. How well it sold, we don't know, but it was well enough to get a sequel, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, in 2021.

The other free EGS game is Football Manager 2024, which normally runs at $60. Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, it released last year, 2023. Upon release, the latest installment in the annualized Football Manager franchise earned an 84 on Metacritic.

Below, you can read more about both games, courtesy of an official product description of each free game. In addition to this, there is also an official trailer for each game to view.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts:

"Fulfill contracts that offer clear objectives with a fixed monetary reward and options to complete bonus challenges for payouts. With hundreds of ways to take down a wide range of targets, Contracts offers precise, strategic sniping gameplay at its absolute best. Play as a paid assassin; a hit man for hire, and beware of rival snipers who won't hesitate to disrupt your best-laid plans."

Football Manager 2024

"Step into the shoes of a real boss and write your own football story in Football Manager 2024, the most complete edition in the series yet. Whether you're a manager who likes to build from the bottom or prefers to chase immediate glory, the perfect challenge awaits. The arrival of the new Meiji Yasuda Insurance Ltd J. League licence unlocks J1 League, J2 League, J3 League for the first time ever, giving you the opportunity to explore new horizons in Japan. Wherever you manage, it's up to you to build a team capable of competing with the world's elite."

