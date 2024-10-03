90-Rated Steam Game Now Free With Epic Games Store

A fan-favorite game that has a 90-rating among Steam users is now free via Epic Games Store. Per usual, once downloaded, the free Epic Games Store game in question is free to keep. The only requirement PC gamers need to keep in mind is the window of opportunity. The free download is only available on EGS until October 17, also known as next Thursday. After this, it will be replaced with a new free offering. This is the only requirement though, other than an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

The game in question was released back in 2022 via developer Gummy Cat and publisher Armor Games Studios. And according to Steam user reviews, it is pretty good. To date, it has amassed 3,878 user reviews, 90 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating, the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

Those who haven't connected the dots yet, the game is Bear and Breakfast, which normally runs at $19.99 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Below, those interested can read more about it, courtesy of an official product description, and check out an official trailer for it as well.

"Bear and Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game where you play as a well-meaning bear trying to run a B+B in the woods," reads an official blurb about the game. "Hank and his friends find an abandoned shack and, equipped with their teenage ingenuity, turn it into a money-making bed and breakfast scheme for unsuspecting tourists. As your business expands so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than the wilderness itself."

Those who decide to check out Bear and Breakfast now that it is free on the Epic Games Store should expect to dump about 20 to 25 hours into the game. Meanwhile, completionists will need to tack on about 10-15 more to this figure.

It is worth noting that Bear and Breakfast is "Verified" on the Steam Deck. Obviously, this does not pertain to the Epic Games Store version, but any PC gamer who wants to play it on-the-go or laying in-bed can, but will need the Steam version of the game.

