New Epic Games Store Free Game Is One of Its Best This Year

Epic Games Store has a new free game, and according to user reviews, it is one of the best EGS free games of 2024. The game in question wasn’t released this year, but was actually released last year on June 23. However, when compared to the other free games offered via the Epic Games Store this year, it stands out as one of the better games given to EGS users.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, this new free Epic Games Store game is only available to download for free for a week. More specifically, between November 28 and December 5 the game is free to download on Epic Games Store, no strings attached. The game is normally only $5 so the savings aren’t great, but those who don’t already own the game are in for a treat.

On the Epic Games Store, the free game in question has a 4.9 out 5 rating. Meanwhile, on Steam, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to a 96 percent approval rating across a massive 81,964 user reviews.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the new free Epic Games Store game is Brotato from developer Blobfish, who also independently published the game.

“A spaceship from Potato World crashes onto an alien planet,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “The sole survivor: Brotato, the only potato capable of handling 6 weapons at the same time. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment.”

Those that decide to check out Brotato now that it is free via Epic Games Store should expect a game that can be beaten in about five hours. However, a completionist playthrough of the game, which requires playing it more than once, is going to take closer to to 50 to 60 hours. To this end, the game has lots of replayability, but is also short for those looking for a bite-sized game to play, which is part of the reason it has proven so popular.

As always with Epic Games Store games, once claimed the game is free to keep. There is no trial involved or subscription needed. It is a straightforward free download for a full game that requires nothing but an Epic Games Store account.

For more Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest Epic Games Store news, all of the latest Epic Games Store rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Epic Games Store deals — click here.