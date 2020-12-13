Epic Games Store Is Giving Away 15 Free Games for the Holidays

✖

Epic Games, via the Epic Games Store, is giving away not one, not two, but 15 free games to celebrate the holiday season. More specifically, starting on December 17, and running until 2021, the PC digital storefront is giving away a free game every day. Each game will only be free for 24 hours, however, once downloaded, each is yours to keep forever.

Right now, there's no word of what these games will be or whether or not users should expect any big and substantial freebies. That said, Epic Games is usually quite good about giving away only quality games, unlike some other similar offers, like Games With Gold and Amazon Prime.

Like every free game dished out via the Epic Games Store, there's no catch. All you need to be is an Epic Games Store user, which costs nothing but an email and your best password. Unlike the aforementioned Games With Gold or PlayStation Plus, there's no subscription required, which means not only is there no paywall, but as long as you maintain the account, the game's once downloaded, aren't ever leaving your library.

"We’re getting ready for the season of giving with our most festive sale of the year! The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale begins on December 17, and we’ve got some goodies in store for you," reads the announcement from Epic Games. "Unwrap deals up to 75% off, but that’s not all.... Also starting December 17, we’ll be giving away a new game each day for two weeks straight - that’s right, it’s 15 Days of Free Games! Each game will be free to claim for just 24 hours, but they’re yours to keep forever. Happy (Early) Holidays, everyone!"

❄️🎁 COMING SOON 🎁 ❄️ The Epic Holiday Sale returns on December 17. Unwrap great deals and prepare for 15 Days of Free Games! https://t.co/Ww6pybdm6X pic.twitter.com/gkfK2uAms4 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 10, 2020

