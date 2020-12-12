People Are Rushing To GameStop To Buy PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X

People are rushing to Gamestop to buy the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. Fans of the consoles are trying their luck again after another restock was announced. It’s been a massive struggle for the majority of Sony fans to get their hands on the latest console. Xbox Series X boxes have been hard to come by as well. But, all this scarcity hasn’t deterred the faithful in the slightest. PlayStation is well on its way to having the hottest product of this holiday season. Nothing has slowed the hype down. In fact, most of the various restocks from the company have ended with consoles snapped up in less than a minute. But, hope springs eternal after some very visible flareups at Walmart and online at eBay. So, good luck out there gamers, because competition has never been steeper. Check out all the uproarious reactions down below.

Xbox head man Phil Spencer talked to The Verge about how toxic some of the response has been to the new consoles. The competition between Sony and Microsoft has been internalized over the course of many years. Gamers have picked sides and that kind of tribalism can be troublesome.

Currently in game stop pic.twitter.com/oyDN0gNDzO — Carlos (@Carlos03365031) December 12, 2020

"To be honest, I love the industry I’m in," Spencer explained. "This is the job I love. My wife will tell me it’s the only job I’m qualified for, but this is definitely the job I love. But that tribalism in the industry, if there was anything that would ever drive me out of the industry, it’s actually that, what you’re talking about."

A previous restock saw people sleeping outside hoping to take home the PS5. The Sony social media accounts had to try and respond to the outcries about the scarcity present at so many stores a few weeks ago.

"We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever,” a statement from PlayStation's social media said. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers."

Have you managed to snag a PS5 yet? What about an Xbox Series X? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below too: