Fortnite Leak Reveals New Map Feature

A new Fortnite leak has revealed a new map feature seemingly coming to the game sometime during Season 5. The fifth season of Chapter Two started off with some substantial map changes, and it looks like Epic Games is planning to add to this with the addition of environmental Ice and Electricity, or at least this is what a new datamining leak suggests is happening.

The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker, "Mag0e," who unearthed the information while combing through the files of a recent update to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile game. Taking to Twitter, the leaker notes that "environmental Ice could appear this winter."

Mang0e points out that Epic Games began work on both Ice and Electricity back when Fire was added to the game, and recently, in update 15.00, updates were made to both of these files.

New Environmental Ice could appear this winter. It and Electricity have been in the works since Fire was added, and both were updated in 15.00. Ice will be melted my fire, and will potentially turn water into ice. I assume if Epic ends up using it, they would for Winterfest. pic.twitter.com/nnTjLjWb1l — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 11, 2020

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt, but typically datamining leaks are very reliable. In other words, it's less a matter of if Ice and Electricity will be added, and more of a matter of when.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak or the speculation it has created in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the post with what it provides.

