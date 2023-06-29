Epic Games Store Makes New RPG Free for Everybody

Epic Games Store has a new free game for all users of the digital PC storefront to download, and it's a tactical RPG. Every week, Epic Games gives out at least one free game on Thursday. Sometimes there is two free games, and on occasion, even more than this. This week though, Epic Games Store users only have one free game, and it's a little title called The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, which normally costs $34.99

According to the game's Steam listing, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos has two publishers: Dear Villagers and E-Home Entertainment. It's unclear why this is, but whatever the case it was developed by Artefacts Studio and released on September 17, 2020. On Steam, the game has amassed 5,647 user reviews, which is a substantial amount for a game many have never heard of. And according to these reviews, the game is pretty good. Right now, 88 percent of user reviews recommend the game, giving it a "Very Positive" user review rating.

"Are you ready to dive into a tactical RPG chock-full of charm, humor and crazy characters," reads an official blurb about the game. "They are clumsy, inexperienced and feisty but...they'll have to endure each other's company to get the dungeon's treasure. However, a feeling of déjà-vu quickly arises... Guide this team of unlikely heroes in an adventure full of humor and chaos! The Naheulbeuk universe is an original creation by French author John Lang. It started as a very popular audio comedy series parodying role-playing games and heroic fantasy tropes. Now the story is available in English and as a video game for the first time!"

Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep, however, there is one catch: you need to redeem the offer before July 6, which is next Thursday. This is not a permanent offer. It will expire on July 6 and be replaced with a new game. In this case, that game is called Grime.

"Destroy... Absorb... Grow... GRIME is a fast and unforgiving Action-Adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function, and then consume their remains with a black hole to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue," reads an official blurb about Grime.