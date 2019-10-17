Epic Games Store’s New Free Games Are Now Available

Today, Epic Games Store‘s newest free games were made available: Observer and Alan Wake’s American Nightmare. The former is a first-person cyberpunk horror game from polish developer Bloober Team, the studio best known for the Layers of Fear series. The game released back in 2017 and is widely considered a future cult-classic in the making. Meanwhile, the latter game is from Remedy Entertainment, the developer behind Alan Wake, Max Payne, Quantum Break, and most recently Control. It’s a stand-alone Alan Wake experience that released back in 2012.

As always, these are free downloads, not free trials. Once you download each game for free, they are yours to keep. That said, they are only free for a limited time and will be replaced with more free games later this month. So, in other words, make sure to download each soon. Beyond this, there’s nothing else you need to know. There are no strings attached. As long as you have an Epic Games Store account, you can download the pair of games, both of which you can read more about below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Observer: “You are Dan Lazarski, an elite neural detective known as an Observer, and part of a corporate-funded police unit whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds. In this future, anything you think, feel or remember can be used against you in a court of law. The year is 2084. If you somehow survived the Nanophage, odds are you were killed in the War. Those who live have turned to drugs, VR, neural implants— anything to distract themselves from this new reality. But they can’t hide from you.”

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare: “In this brand new standalone experience, Alan Wake fights the herald of darkness, the evil Mr. Scratch! A thrilling new storyline, hordes of creepy enemies, serious firepower and beautiful Arizona locations, combined with a fun and challenging new game mode make this a must for Alan Wake veterans, and the perfect jumping on point for new players!”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.