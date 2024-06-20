Epic Games Store Reveals Last Free Games for June

Hard as it might be to believe, June is quickly drawing to a close, and the Epic Games Store has revealed the last two free games that will be offered. Starting today, users will be able to claim Freshly Frosted, which is usually priced at $9.99. That game will be free to claim through June 27th at 11 a.m., when the next game goes live. That title will be Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition, which will take us through to July 4th. As with all of the freebies on the Epic Games Store, these games must only be claimed by those dates; once they've been claimed, they will be a permanent part of the user's library. Basically, there's no need to rush to play them!

Freshly Frosted is a puzzle game centered completely on donuts. In the game, players will be tasked with completing 144 different puzzles, as players work to ensure that the factory assembles donuts correctly. While it might sound a bit unusual, the game has gotten a lot of praise since its release about two years ago. As of this writing, the game holds a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, and a Metascore of 85. A lot of players have praised the game's relaxing music and atmosphere, in particular. Basically, if you're into puzzle games, this one definitely seems worth checking out, especially at its current price point.

Next week's free game is quite a bit different! Described as a "gothic horror roleplay game," Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition tasks players with building a crew and exploring space in a steam locomotive. The game's Sovereign Edition contains many of the improvements and changes that have been made since the game's initial launch. Like Freshly Frosted, Sunless Skies has gotten a lot of praise since its initial release, so this could be a good option for those looking to try something different.

Readers interested in claiming either of these games can do so at the link right here. In addition to Freshly Frosted this week, users can also claim a free reward for Rumble Club, which will grant users 1,000 Gold, 200 Gems, and an Epic Games Store exclusive Emote.

