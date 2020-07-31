Epic Games Store Is Finally Adding Mod Support

✖

The Epic Games Store has announced that support for game mods is now in beta. The first title on the Epic Games Store that will feature the new addition is Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries from Piranha Games. Epic has already stated that support for additional titles will be added in the future, but the company has not provided any information regarding which games will be included, at this time. Regardless, this certainly seems like a great thing for PC gamers, and it should be a big help for those that enjoy discovering the various mods that are available for a title.

The new feature allows users to search for mods created both by players and by developers. As of this writing, twelve mods are currently available for Mechwarrior 5 on the platform. Some of the most popular options seem to be a Weather Improvement mod, a 3D HUD mod, and a Mechcommander mod, which turns the game into a real-time strategy game. According to Piranha Games, support for additional mods for the game will be added in the future. It will be interesting to see what games receive similar support next!

Fans have been asking for community-made mod support from the Epic Games Store since the platform first launched. After all, Steam has long offered support for the feature. However, now that support for mods has been added, users will have a much easier time locating mods, without having to search through other sites. This should also make the mod installation process easier, as well.

Mod support is now in beta on the Epic Games Store, starting with Mechwarrior 5. This is an early iteration of the feature, but you can expect to see more titles supported in the future. Keep an eye out! https://t.co/Pmgy9tkI8O — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 30, 2020

The addition of mods might have come to the Epic Games Store later than some had hoped, but it does show that the company is determined to continue improving the platform. While the Epic Games Store still does not offer the same robust experience that Steam does, this definitely seems to be a step in the right direction!

Are you excited mods being available on the Epic Games Store? What games would you like to see mods added for? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

