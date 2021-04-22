The Epic Games Store's New Free Games are Live

✖

Every Thursday, The Epic Games Store treats users to at least one free game, and this week features a pair of exciting options! Right now, users can snag Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2, completely free of charge. The games normally cost $39.99 and $29.99, respectively, but both will be free to download through April 29th. Once the games have been claimed, they will remain a part of the user's library forever, so those that are still making their way through last week's three offerings don't have any need to rush through them before starting this week's batch.

A Tweet announcing this week's free games can be found embedded below.

Tempt fate in a living board game set in a world of dark fantasy, or discover the true meaning of fear facing mortal danger... in space. Claim Hand of Fate 2 and Alien: Isolation for FREE on the Epic Games Store until April 29! 🔗: https://t.co/mqSSRoz26l pic.twitter.com/9RpD4E35VL — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) April 22, 2021

While Alien: Isolation has been available for some time now, Hand of Fate 2 is a relatively recent release; it was added to the Epic Games Store on March 4th of this year. That should make it an even more appealing freebie for some players. Hand of Fate 2 features a mix of action, dungeon-crawling, and roguelike elements. Meanwhile, Alien: Isolation is an M-rated survival-horror game based on the popular film series. Both games offer wildly different experiences, and the variety should be welcome for Epic Games Store users.

Between this week and last week, Epic Games Store users have had five different free games to grab. Next week will offer something a little bit different, as users will be able to get free content for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. Starting April 29th, users will be able to get the Epic Champions of Renown in the game, which is apparently a $100 value. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a free-to-play game, and it's available right now, so users can check it out to see if it's something they might enjoy.

Do you plan on checking out either of this week's free games on the Epic Games Store? What do you think of next week's free offer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!