The Epic Games Store Reveals Three Free Games

It's Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store now has free games available for users to snag! This week, the store actually has three titles available: Deponia: The Complete Journey, Ken Follet's The Pillars of Earth, and The First Tree. All three games are available to download now through April 22nd. As per usual with the Epic Games Store's free releases, the games can be claimed through that period, and will then remain free forever. That means players can take their time to enjoy each game, as opposed to rushing through in an attempt to finish all three before next week!

The Tweet announcing the new releases can be found embedded below.

3️⃣: the number of FREE games you can claim this week on the Epic Games Store! The First Tree, Deponia: The Complete Journey AND Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth are all yours to claim until April 22 and keep forever.https://t.co/L09RPTwEFJ pic.twitter.com/5ebD0LoJsu — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) April 15, 2021

This week's releases should provide a nice bit of variety for players. Those looking for a more laidback experience will find The First Tree to be an enjoyable option. The game has with no opponents, and some gorgeous visuals. Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth is based on the critically-acclaimed novel, allowing players to make decisions that alter that same storyline. Last but not least, Deponia: The Complete Journey features a mix of adventure and puzzle elements. While The First Tree offers a fairly short experience, Deponia's developer estimates about 40 hours of gameplay!

In addition to this week's free games, The Epic Games Store has already revealed next week's free options, as well. Starting on April 22nd, Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2 will be available. The service typically lets fans know about the next free games, which is really helpful! As a result, most users shouldn't have to worry about making a purchase only to regret it when the game is offered for free.

Between this week's releases and those coming next week, it seems that Epic Games Store users should have a lot to keep them busy!

