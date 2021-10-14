Epic Games Store’s New Free Games Include OG Xbox Game

Thursday has arrived once again, and it’s here to prove why it’s the second-best day of the work week! The Epic Games Store has been updated yet again with new freebies for players to claim, and one of them happens to be a game that debuted on the original Xbox: Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse! Stubbs is the only free game this week, but the Epic Games Store is also offering a free Epic Pack for the free-to-play game Paladins. Both of these options are available for users through October 21st.

A Tweet announcing this week’s free options can be found embedded below. The free options can be claimed right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A 1950s zombie adventure and an exclusive bundle just for you. 👀



The Paladins Epic Pack and Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse are FREE now! https://t.co/L09RPTOfxh pic.twitter.com/rJOWzCflSc — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 14, 2021

For those unfamiliar with how free games work on the Epic Games Store, users must only claim them by October 21st, and then they will remain a permanent part of the user’s library. In other words, there’s no need to rush to complete Stubbs the Zombie prior to next week. Users can claim the game and get around to completing it at their leisure. On October 21st, the next free game will be released: Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition. At this time, it’s unclear whether that will be the only free game available, or if more will be announced next Thursday.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse first released on the original Xbox back in 2005. The game was re-released across multiple platforms earlier this year, with a number of modern enhancements. Players can check out the game in single-player, or bring in a friend for co-op play. As a zombie, Stubbs feeds on the citizens of Punchbowl, Pennsylvania. By feeding on their brains, Stubbs can turn opponents into fellow zombies, as he attempts to get revenge on those responsible for his death. Stubbs the Zombie‘s absurd humor made it a fan favorite, and those that have never played the game might want to do so while it’s free! The game normally retails for $19.99.

Do you plan on checking out this week’s free offerings? Are you a fan of Stubbs the Zombie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!