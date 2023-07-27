New Epic Games Store Free Games Save Users $60

The latest round of free games on the Epic Games Store will save users a staggering $60. Each and every week, Epic's digital PC storefront makes a game (or two) available at no cost whatsoever. Typically, though, the amount that Epic Store users save by snagging these freebies tends to be all over the place. Fortunately, for those looking to save the largest total of money possible, this week's free rotation on EGS offers up one of the largest discounts seen in quite some time.

Starting today on July 27 and lasting until the morning of August 3, the Epic Games Store is handing out both Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel for absolutely nothing. In the case of Homeworld, this bundle comes with two remastered strategy titles which normally retail for $34.99. For Severed Steel, this action FPS is normally priced at $24.99. If these savings alone weren't already enticing, both games have also largely been well-received by fans and critics alike, which makes this one of the stronger lineups that we've seen on EGS throughout the summer.

To learn more about both Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel, you can find descriptions and trailers for each attached below.

Homeworld Remastered Collection

"Experience the epic space strategy games that redefined the RTS genre. Control your fleet and build an armada across more than 30 single-player missions. Choose unit types, fleet formations and flight tactics for each strategic situation. Utilize advanced research to construct ships ranging from light fighters to huge carriers and everything in between.

The Homeworld games have been painstakingly re-mastered with key members of the original development team and taking critical influence and assistance from the passionate fan community. The Homeworld Remastered Collection introduces Relic's acclaimed space strategy games Homeworld and Homeworld 2 to modern players and operating systems using the newest sophisticated graphics rendering technology, plus a fully remastered score and new, high fidelity voice recordings by the original actors."

Severed Steel

"Severed Steel is a single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It's you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down."