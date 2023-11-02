Epic Store Gives Away First Free Game for November 2023

The first free game on the Epic Games Store for the month of November 2023 has now become available to own. To close out October, Epic Games ended up doling out some pretty big-name titles. Notably, both The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 were given away to coincide with Halloween at the end of the month. Sadly, November is starting off with a bit of a smaller note as only one title is free to kick off the month.

Starting today, November 2, and lasting until the morning of November 9, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is now free on the Epic Games Store. Developed by Snoozy Kazoo, Turnip Boy has become a popular indie game since its initial launch back in 2021. Even though Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a solid game for Epic to make free, as mentioned, it happens to be the only title that's being offered up this week. Normally, multiple games are doled out by Epic for no cost at all, but this isn't the case so far in November.

You can learn more about this week's freebie on the Epic Games Store via its official description down below.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

"Take control of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from your home, you must go on an epic quest to pay back your massive debt to Mayor Onion. Garden tools to solve plantastic puzzles, meet eccentric vegetables and fruits, and take on treacherous fights against animals both big and small. Along the journey uncover what's spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government!"

Features