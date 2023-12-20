Epic Games Store Gives Away Another Free Mystery Game

Epic Games gave away the Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for free last week with that game and a couple of its DLCs up for grabs for a couple of days, and though that offer has now expired, a new one's on the table. This week, Epic Games revealed yet another free game as part of its Mystery Game promotion with Epic Games Store users able to claim a $50 fighting game. That game in question is DNF Duel, and it's yours to keep so long as you claim it between now and and Thursday since this Mystery Game will only be available for one day unlike Destiny 2: Legacy Collection.

This free game promotion continues Epic Games' trend of offering Mystery Games over time throughout the holidays, so the good news is that even if a fighting game isn't your speed, it'll soon be replaced by a different offer. Leaks sometimes spoil what those free games will be, but we won't know for sure what the next free game is until it's made available at 8 a.m. PT on December 21st.

Epic Games Gives Away DNF Duel for Free

If you're not familiar with DNF Duel, the "DNF" part stands for "Dungeon & Fighter" which is the series these fighting games exist in and is also the name of the first game in the series. DNF Duel is the most recent of these and released last year. Caught between 2D and 3D, DNF Duel is considered a "2.5D" fighting game by its publisher, Nexon, and has several different characters for players to unlock and test out.

"DNF Duel flawlessly reinterprets the iconic classes from the classic Dungeon and Fighter RPG. Whether it's the lightning-fast and flashy gunshots of the sly Ranger or the uninhibited raw power of the frenzied Berserker, each character's iconic traits have been heightened and reworked. A total of 16 unique characters are available: Berserker, Striker, Grappler, Inquisitor, Dragon Knight, Ranger, Hitman, Kunoichi, Enchantress, Vanguard, Swift Master, Ghostblade, Troubleshooter, Crusader, Launcher, and an unlockable Hidden Character."

Once you finish unlocking those characters, the game's got a couple of DLCs for three more fighters, too, if you've still stuck with the game, but you'll of course have to pay for those.

As for the next game that'll be given away for free, the image below was shared to tease what's coming. As opposed to how Epic Games has teased giveaways in recent years, however, it appears that these Mystery Game teasers have been made a bit more difficult to decipher this time. That's because the symbols included in the gift wrap tease apparently don't have as much to do with the Mystery Game as the color of the wrapping itself which makes it considerably more difficult to figure out what's being teased.

That next Mystery Game will be free starting tomorrow, so be sure to claim DNF Duel while you can before that offer expires.