Here’s A Bunch Of Eric Andre Show Photos To Describe Video Games — And They’re Perfect

Sometimes, Twitter can be a harsh place. But there are times that it stumbles upon sheer genius – like the kind a user going by the name Bionicle Sex has produced.

Earlier this week, the user, who goes by the name @FuggingBleb, attempted a neat idea where they would describe video games using images taken from the bizarre yet highly watchable The Eric Andre Show on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim line-up.

If you haven’t seen Eric Andre’s show yet, it’s…something else. He’s done everything from having Flavor Flav on the show in a full-on tux (before Hannibal Buress kicks him in the face) to having Chance the Rapper appear in what appears to be a coffee cup. It’s weird, but definitely fun.

So here’s how Bionicle Sex began the thread, with the tweet below pointing at Fallout – and it’s pretty much on point.

Bionicle then continued with a number of additional posts looking at video games, including the following…

Tekken, with that Hannibal Buress kick to the face we talked about earlier.

Here’s Wolfenstein, which is pretty hilarious.

Next up is Animal Crossing, and, look, a grizzly for Pocket Camp!

Here’s Cuphead, featuring that Chance the Rapper thing we brought up earlier.

There’s also Shadow of the Colossus, and this image of Big Jon is gold.

This one for Doom is spot-on considering how much it’s driven players crazy with its difficulty.

This one for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 is pretty hilarious, just because of the presence of Lou Ferrigno from The Incredible Hulk.

That’s weird. We don’t remember our character being this tall in L.A. Noire.

This one for Splatoon gets downright messy.

This one for Star Wars: Battlefront II may hit some players in just the right spot.

Some fans may disagree with this Kingdom Hearts one, but it’s hilarious.

This one for Katamari Damacy is perfect – but is that a meat ball or what?

Yakuza. Is. Perfect.

This one for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is about on the money – even if we can’t play an Ocarina.

It has led to a number of people contributing their own, including me, because, personally, this one’s just about right for anyone that’s played ARMS.

Check out the whole thread to see all the amazing images. And hopefully, we’ll get another dose of The Eric Andre Show soon enough.