Here’s A Bunch Of Eric Andre Show Photos To Describe Video Games — And They’re Perfect

Sometimes, Twitter can be a harsh place. But there are times that it stumbles upon sheer genius – like the kind a user going by the name Bionicle Sex has produced.
Earlier this week, the user, who goes by the name @FuggingBleb, attempted a neat idea where they would describe video games using images taken from the bizarre yet highly watchable The Eric Andre Show on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim line-up.
If you haven’t seen Eric Andre’s show yet, it’s…something else. He’s done everything from having Flavor Flav on the show in a full-on tux (before Hannibal Buress kicks him in the face) to having Chance the Rapper appear in what appears to be a coffee cup. It’s weird, but definitely fun.
So here’s how Bionicle Sex began the thread, with the tweet below pointing at Fallout – and it’s pretty much on point.
I will describe video games using Eric Andre show screenshots.
first: Fallout pic.twitter.com/jZno5HaaI0— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
Bionicle then continued with a number of additional posts looking at video games, including the following…
Tekken, with that Hannibal Buress kick to the face we talked about earlier.
Tekken pic.twitter.com/ECi7pclBSs— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
Here’s Wolfenstein, which is pretty hilarious.
Wolfenstein pic.twitter.com/Hbn8EUN8DL— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
Next up is Animal Crossing, and, look, a grizzly for Pocket Camp!
Animal Crossing pic.twitter.com/NAZmfz41Vr— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
Here’s Cuphead, featuring that Chance the Rapper thing we brought up earlier.
Cuphead pic.twitter.com/qwXfdMeTfB— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
There’s also Shadow of the Colossus, and this image of Big Jon is gold.
Shadow Of The Colossus pic.twitter.com/dfpIiF9eYl— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
This one for Doom is spot-on considering how much it’s driven players crazy with its difficulty.
DOOM 2017 pic.twitter.com/ySjAXSdFtg— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
This one for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 is pretty hilarious, just because of the presence of Lou Ferrigno from The Incredible Hulk.
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 pic.twitter.com/57z5jpXPvw— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
That’s weird. We don’t remember our character being this tall in L.A. Noire.
L.A. Noire pic.twitter.com/T9ulzZpB6P— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
This one for Splatoon gets downright messy.
Splatoon pic.twitter.com/Tdm0FSySDI— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
This one for Star Wars: Battlefront II may hit some players in just the right spot.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 pic.twitter.com/m1oQMCBkbW— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
Some fans may disagree with this Kingdom Hearts one, but it’s hilarious.
Kingdom Hearts pic.twitter.com/GpIPofciee— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
This one for Katamari Damacy is perfect – but is that a meat ball or what?
katamari damacy pic.twitter.com/RZ8jFhZ6Di— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
Yakuza. Is. Perfect.
Yakuza pic.twitter.com/RSkXUpAkIT— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
This one for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is about on the money – even if we can’t play an Ocarina.
The legend of zelda: ocarina of time pic.twitter.com/PEmZwrB4ws— Bionicle Sex 🌶 (@FuggingBleb) November 26, 2017
It has led to a number of people contributing their own, including me, because, personally, this one’s just about right for anyone that’s played ARMS.
Thanks to @FuggingBleb for the inspiration.
Use an Eric Andre image to describe a video game.
OK. ARMS. pic.twitter.com/neXVEDQrSV— Robert “How The DCD Stole Christmas” Workman (@TheDCD) November 27, 2017
Check out the whole thread to see all the amazing images. And hopefully, we’ll get another dose of The Eric Andre Show soon enough.