Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer Released by Apple TV+

The two-time Emmy Award-winning winning comedy series is back in the Season 3 trailer for Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis plays the loveable and titular Ted Lasso, the former American football coach who is now in charge of the British soccer team AFC Richmond. Set to the tune of The Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want," the official trailer for the third season of Ted Lasso shows team Richmond practicing and playing games together, demonstrating the solidarity and appeal that has captivated audiences worldwide.

The March 15th premiere date for Ted Lasso is a first for Apple TV+, making the series Apple TV+'s first venture onto a weekly Wednesday release. One possible downside is the launch of Ted Lasso Season 3 puts it right during the running of The Mandalorian Season 3 on Disney+, which will also be on Wednesdays. However, both shows have their loyal fanbase, and there's nothing stopping fans of both shows from watching them on Wednesdays, or choosing one for Wednesdays and another for later in the week.

What Is Season 3 of Ted Lasso About?

In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

