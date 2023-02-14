Ted Lasso Season 4 Gets Promising Update From WB TV Exec Despite Season 3 Finale Rumors

While many of the figures involved with bringing Ted Lasso to life have teased that Season 3 will serve as the culmination of the project, a recent update from a Warner Bros. exec could mean that the series could continue for a Season 4. With production on Season 3 having concluded, it's possible that, as more time goes by, star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis will grow to miss the character and try to find a reason to revive him for more adventures, even though Season 3 reportedly ends in a fulfilling way. Ted Lasso Season 3 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15th.

"What had initially been the vision that Jason and Bill [Lawrence] had, when they went into Season 1, was very much a three-act structure," Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group Channing Dungey explained to Deadline. "Then I think it becomes one of those things that as you get going with it, and if you fall in love with that world and those characters, it's hard to say goodbye."

She continued, "The end of the season, it ends beautifully ... If that is all we do in the Ted Lasso universe, I think the fans will be really happy and excited. But there's also a way to crack open a door. If we're fortunate enough to do more, we can keep on going."

To say that the success of the series has been unexpected would be a bit of an understatement. Sudeikis debuted as the character in a commercial nearly a decade ago, making it unlikely that the series was developed in the first place. As if its existence wasn't already unexpected, the series not only earning praise from audiences and critics, but also securing multiple coveted awards, has proven the storytelling potential in this world that fans might be disappointed to see end with the upcoming season.

While he might be the titular character, some audiences are just as invested in other characters in the series that aren't Ted Lasso, but we shouldn't expect this world to continue with spin-off series.

"When you think of Ted Lasso, you obviously think of that unforgettable character," Dungey admitted. "When you think of Night Court, you think of John Larroquette, and when you think of The Big Bang Theory, you think of Sheldon. Young Sheldon is a perfect example of being able to create a spinoff of a universe that actually does work because you have a character at the center and a different way of looking at that universe than what was there before. But I do think that when you're doing a spinoff for a spinoff's sake, that's usually where you fall into some problems."

