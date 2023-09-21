Everywhere Trailer Reveals New Gameplay, Closed Alpha Coming Soon

Everywhere, the do-anything-you-want game from developer Build a Rocket Boy and former Grand Theft Auto boss Leslie Benzies, got a new gameplay trailer this week showing off more of the community-driven game. While the developer so far has positioned the game as one that's built by players through different experiences people come up with, the first real gameplay trailer for the game that was shared on Thursday attempted to capture a slice of that overall experience. It also came with news of a closed alpha that's coming up soon so that players can stop hearing about the game and can try playing it for themselves in the near future.

Everywhere Gameplay Trailer

So, what exactly is Everywhere? That's a good question seeing how like other platform-esque games where content largely depends on players, it's a bit difficult to pin down what you actually do when Build a Rocket Boy says players are only confined by their imaginations. Similar to how games like Dreams or Roblox allow players to create experiences that are vastly different from one another, Everywhere looks to do something similar. The breadth of how different these things can be is evidenced by what's shown off in the newest trailer compared to the MindsEye experience teased previously which looked much more like a Quantic Dream-type game.

If the gameplay trailer still leaves you with questions, the game's site talks a bit more about the community-driven nature of the game and the Arcadia system players use to build these experiences.

"Everywhere is a next generation community driven platform where you can be the builder of your own world. Using Arcadia you will have access to a comprehensive suite of free and easy-to-use tools at your disposal to design your own range of interactive experiences. You don't need to be a professional developer. No code or coding experience is required. These tools are designed for everyone to be able to use to build incredible high-fidelity games and experiences for the entire Everywhere community to enjoy."

Everywhere Closed Alpha

For those looking to become builders themselves or those who just want to try out the experiences others have made, you'll soon get your chance. A closed alpha is coming soon which will consist of a "limited technical test on PC, by invitation only," a press release about the opportunity explained.

To be considered for the closed alpha, you can head to the game's website here and sign up. You'll have to create a free account, of course, at which point you'll be able to secure whatever username you want to have before someone else nabs it. After that, you'll have to wait and hope that you're one of the players selected to take part in the closed alpha test, but even if you don't get into this one, Build a Rocket Boy reassured players that more tests will be coming in the future.