Sonic Superstars Reveals New Animated Prologue Short

Sonic Superstars is releasing next month, and Sega has revealed an all-new animated prologue setting up the game's narrative. Titled Sonic Superstars: Trio of Trouble, the animated short focuses on the game's three villains: Doctor Eggman, Fang the Hunter, and a sungazer lizard named Trip. Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka recently noted that Sonic Superstars will follow the storytelling techniques from classic 2D Sonic games, so players should not expect any dialogue. That's also true for this animated short, which sees the "Trio of Trouble" dealing with a giant snake as they explore a series of ruins.

Sonic Superstars: Trio of Trouble can be found below.

Sonic Superstars Trip

As seen in Trio of Trouble, Trip is a new villain that will be playing a key role in Sonic Superstars. A sungazer lizard, Trip is meant to be much different from traditional Sonic enemies. In the animated short, we can see that she's a bit clumsy, and constantly falling on her face (which is likely where her name comes from). She also seems to be much more innocent than her compatriots; at the start of the short, we can see Trip admiring a flower before it ends up crushed under Eggman's boot. If she really is villainous, it's hard to tell, and it will be interesting to see if she'll stay aligned with Eggman through the end of Sonic Superstars. Right now, it feels like she might start as an enemy of Sonic before seeing the error of her ways. That's how Knuckles was introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, so it's possible a similar situation could play out with Trip.

Sonic Superstars Release Date

(Photo: Sega)

Sonic Superstars will release October 17th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game marks Sonic's first new 2D adventure since 2017's Sonic Mania. That game is often considered one of Sonic the Hedgehog's best, and it will be a tough act for Sonic Superstars to follow. From everything Sega has revealed thus far, Sonic Superstars will feature a balance between classic elements from the Sega Genesis era, as well as several new additions. Sonic Team and developer Arzest are avoiding using dialogue and keeping the classic physics intact. Meanwhile, new additions include Trip, multiplayer co-op, and the new Chaos Emerald powers.

Finding the right balance between new and classic elements has always been one of the biggest challenges for 2D Sonic games. From everything shown so far, Sonic Superstars seems like it could offer an experience that can appeal to both older fans, as well as those that have been with the series for more than three decades. Thankfully, fans don't have to wait too much longer to experience the game for themselves.

What did you think of Sonic Superstars: Trio of Trouble? Do you think Trip will stay friends with Fang and Eggman? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!