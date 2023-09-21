Xbox Game Pass Adding 2 Like a Dragon Games

Xbox held its Tokyo Game Show presentation this week, and from that, we learned of several games that'll be coming to Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the future. Two of those games happen to be from the Like a Dragon series from RGG Studio, Like a Dragon: Ishin! and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The first of those is already out right now and will be added to Xbox Game Pass later this year while The Man Who Erased His Name will be out for the Xbox platform and on Xbox Game Pass day and date on November 9th.

The Xbox Game Pass library currently hosts nine different releases from the series including Yakuza: Like a Dragon and older Yakuza games including The Yakuza Remastered Collection, so it really shouldn't be much of a surprise to see these games also confirmed for Xbox Game Pass. Nothing has been said yet about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the Like a Dragon game that's further out and won't be released until January, but it's not much of a stretch to imagine that it'll come to Xbox Game Pass at some point, too.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Ishin! on Xbox Game Pass

The Man Who Erased His Name is the only upcoming Like a Dragon game that has an Xbox Game Pass release date at this time since Xbox confirmed that it'll be a day one release for the service. If you still have a fondness for the older Yakuza games that focused on the original protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu, you'll be happy to see him making a return in this game.

"Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name tells the story of the once legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu, a man who faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family," a preview of the game said. "Under the codename 'Joryu', Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat that sets the stage for the next instalment of the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, launching January 26, 2024."

As for Ishin!, you can play that game right now since it's already been out for awhile. But if you're still busy with Starfield or something else, you can look forward to it releasing in Xbox Game Pass later this year, but we don't y et have a set release date for that launch. If you're on the fence about Ishin!, you can check out an excerpt from our review below with the full read found here.

"If you somehow haven't played any Like a Dragon games in the past, Ishin is an excellent starting point. Although it doesn't tie in with the core series in a major way, Ishin hits all of the broad beats of the Like a Dragon formula to great effect. The result is a remake that doesn't feel all that dated whatsoever and proves that Sega and RGG Studio made a fantastic decision to finally bring this title to a much wider audience."