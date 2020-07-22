F-Zero Nintendo Switch Rumor Debunked

Last week, rumors began buzzing about a potential Nintendo Switch iteration in the F-Zero series. Those rumors started after a mysterious @FZeroJP Twitter account was discovered that had been created in March and had yet to send a Tweet. Unfortunately, it appears that those rumors were unfounded, as the account has finally Tweeted and the content is anything but Nintendo-related. For F-Zero fans hoping to see something new from the franchise after all these years, the news is sure to come as a bit of a disappointment. This does not close the door on a new game in the series, but fans should consider this rumor to be debunked.

F-Zero fans have been desperate for news of a new iteration in the series. It's been nearly 16 years since Nintendo released F-Zero Climax, a Game Boy Advance title that never appeared outside of Japan. The franchise lives on thanks to the presence of the original Super Nintendo F-Zero on Nintendo Switch Online, and Captain Falcon's appearances in the Super Smash Bros. franchise. However, those hoping for a new entry in the futuristic racing series have been left wanting.

Rumors such as these have become a bit more believable in the absence of any significant first-party news from Nintendo. Last week saw the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King, but the company has no additional first-party releases announced through the end of 2020. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Prime 4, and New Pokemon Snap have all been announced, but it seems likely that these games won't release until 2021 at the earliest. For now, Nintendo fans are keeping their eyes peeled and their ears open for any hints about what the rest of the year might bring for Nintendo Switch.

Fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer for news. With fall fast approaching, it seems that Nintendo will reveal its plans for the holiday season sooner, rather than later. For now, Switch owners will just have to wait patiently, and F-Zero fans will have to keep crossing their fingers in the hopes that a new series entry will be among the company's next announcements.

