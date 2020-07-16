New F-Zero Twitter Account Leads to Nintendo Switch Rumors

F-Zero fans have been waiting a very long time for a new entry in Nintendo's futuristic racing franchise, but that wait might finally be at an end, if rumors are to be believed. The latest rumor is the result of a mysterious @FZeroJP Twitter account. The account was started back in March, and has yet to Tweet. According to @Shadowedgy, the account is registered to the email address "n*******.**.**," which could be "nintendo.co.jp." It's entirely possible that this is a whole lot of nothing, but companies constantly create placeholder accounts such as this one, so it just might be a hint at the Nintendo Switch's future!

Fans have been scouring the social media platform for hints such as these after a Twitter account was found that might have been created by Nintendo for Mario's 35th anniversary. Rumors have been circulating for months now that a 3D Mario All-Stars package would see release this year for the character's anniversary. Those rumors have not been confirmed, but with 2020 more than half over, Nintendo will have to announce its plans sooner rather than later!

Of course, rumors such as these have gained a bit of traction since Nintendo fans aren't sure what to expect for the rest of the year. Friday will see the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King, but that is the last confirmed first-party release for Nintendo Switch this year. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Prime 4, and New Pokemon Snap have been announced, but it seems likely that those games won't see release until 2021. That leaves a big open chunk in Nintendo's calendar for the holiday season, and fans are eager to find out what they can expect on the handheld hybrid.

F-Zero Climax was the last game released in the racing franchise. The game was released exclusively in Japan on the Game Boy Advance back in 2004, and the series hasn't seen a new entry, since. F-Zero, of course, lives on in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate thanks to the presence of Captain Falcon, but fans have been waiting patiently for a new game for quite some time, now. It's impossible to say for certain whether or not the @FZeroJP Twitter account is real or part of an elaborate ruse, so fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed, for now!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.