Fable 4 May Be Releasing Sooner Than Expected

Fable 4 may be releasing sooner than many fans may have initially expected. Xbox and Playground Games’ forthcoming reboot of the Fable series was revealed last year in 2020, but since that time, no additional news on the project or its release window have been given. Luckily, thanks to a new bit of information that has come about from one developer working on Fable, it looks like the latest installment in the long-running RPG series could be getting close to completion.

According to a recent Tweet from one Tom Golton, who is the Lead Engineer at Playground, the new game in the Fable series has been in development for four years at this point. Golton shared a picture that celebrated his own anniversary of joining the company, and in the process, noted that Fable had been in the works for this period of time.

4 years of working on Fable at @WeArePlayground. So excited for this game. pic.twitter.com/KO099HnYSd — Tom (@deltaflux) November 5, 2021

The way in which this tweet tells us that Fable might be releasing sooner than expected is because, well, four years is quite a long time for a game to be in development. While much of the work on the project that was done over this period of time was surely pre-production, Fable as a whole is something that has clearly been getting worked on within Playground Games for longer than we may have thought. As such, there’s a good chance that it could come to Xbox Series X and PC within the coming year or two.

At this point in time, those at Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios haven’t committed to a launch window of any sort for the new Fable title. In fact, the project as a whole has largely been very secretive outside of the initial trailer that we saw to confirm its existence. Going off of this new information from Golton, though, it seems quite possible that we should start to learn a whole lot more about Fable within the coming year. When those new details do emerge, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

