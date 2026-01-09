New Fable Report Sheds Light on When to Expect PS5 Release

A new report tied to Fable, the upcoming RPG from Xbox and Playground Games, has shed light on when the game might come to PS5 platforms. Upon its launch later this year, Fable is currently only slated to arrive for Xbox Series X/S and PC hardware. Despite this, many expect that the title will eventually hit PS5, as this strategy has been one that Xbox has been following over the past two years. Now, based on word from one reputable insider, we have a better idea of when to expect Fable to launch on PlayStation.

In a message on X, insider Nate the Hate shared what he has heard about Fable and its release on PS5. Nate confirmed that Fable is indeed planned to come to PS5, but said he’s unsure about whether or not this version of the game will drop alongside the Xbox and PC editions. Going back to 2024, Nate said that those in charge at Xbox were planning for the game to be staggered out later, which means that it wouldn’t come to PS5 until months (or years) after the other versions. Whether or not this is still the plan isn’t known, but it sounds as though the PS5 port of Fable is unlikely to hit in 2026 if this past strategy is still in motion.

“Only know it is coming to PS5,” he said. “Don’t know if it’ll be Day One or not. It’s been planned for PS5 since 2024, but at that time it was a staggered release. Things may have changed since.”

Based on Xbox’s recent history, it’s pretty likely that Xbox won’t release Fable on PS5 right away. Games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, and Forza Horizon 5 didn’t come to PS5 until at least a few months after their counterparts on Xbox and PC. The upcoming Forza Horizon 6, which is also one of Xbox’s major new releases of 2026, is also confirmed to not hit PS5 until after the Xbox and PC iterations.

Then again, Gears of War: Reloaded hit PS5 right away this past year, and the upcoming Halo: Campaign Evolved will also launch directly onto PlayStation hardware. As such, Xbox has shown that it’s willing to do Day One releases for its own exclusives on PS5, but whether or not Fable will be one of these titles remains a mystery.

Fortunately, these lingering questions surrounding Fable and its release should be cleared up soon. Xbox is set to showcase Fable later this month at its Developer Direct presentation on January 22nd. At this time, we should see more gameplay footage of the RPG in addition to learning more about its launch plans.

