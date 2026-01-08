Fable and Forza Horizon 6 To Get New Looks With January Xbox Direct (Here’s When to Tune In)

Late last year, Xbox revealed it would host its first Developer Direct showcase of 2026 in January. At that time, we didn’t know exactly when the showcase would air or precisely which games would be featured. Now, Xbox has officially confirmed its Xbox Developer Direct for January 22nd at 1 PM ET. Not only that, but we now know that at least 3 big upcoming titles from Xbox Game partners will be prominently featured. And yes, my fellow fantasy RPG fans, that includes Fable.

In a new post on the official Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft confirmed the air date for its January Developer Direct. This year will be the fourth rendition of the Developer Direct format, which showcases in-depth looks at key games from studios working on Xbox Game titles. The January 22nd showcase will highlight a few of the year’s most anticipated new games, so you’ll definitely want to mark January 22nd at 1 PM ET on your calendar.

3 Games Confirmed for In-Depth Look During January 22nd Xbox Developer Direct Showcase

Image courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

In this latest update, Xbox confirmed that Playground Games will offer new insights into two of its upcoming titles. The first will be the highly anticipated and delayed Fable. This fantasy RPG is set to revamp the beloved Fable franchise with a new story and is supposed to release at some point this year. It was initially slated for 2025, but got delayed. Now, Playground Games plans to offer our most detailed look yet at the world of Albion as it appears in the new Fable game. We will also get a first look at Fable gameplay, which many gamers have been eagerly waiting to see.

Along with Fable, Playground Games will showcase Forza Horizon 6. This is a highly anticipated return to the beloved racing game, which put out its last new main series title back in 2021. Like Fable, Playground is offering up a first look at gameplay for Forza Horizon 6 during the Xbox Developer Direct. The game is set to release sometime in 2026.

Finally, Xbox has confirmed that Game Freak will show off a new look at its Beast of Reincarnation RPG. The studio best known for its work on the Pokemon franchise will share new details about the action RPG, which features a woman named Emma and her beloved dog, Koo. This game was first announced at last year’s Xbox Games Showcase in July, and we’ve seen relatively little from it since. It is set to release sometime this year.

Image courtesy of Playground games

All three of the featured games have vague 2026 release windows. It’s quite possible that, along with the more in-depth looks, we’ll get some firmer release dates for these upcoming Xbox games. The Xbox Developer Direct will take place on January 22nd at 1 PM ET. It will air live on the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch accounts.

Will you be tuning in to see what Xbox's big partners have cooking for 2026?