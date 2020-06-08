Fairy Tail Releases Over 20 Minutes of Gameplay Footage

The upcoming Fairy Tail video game from publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust Studios has released over 20 minutes of gameplay footage featuring Crocus and the Grand Magic Games. Notably, the actual spoken dialogue and such is all in Japanese, but the rest of the game is translated into English. It would also appear that the footage that was captured was left largely uncut -- if there are cuts at all -- which means that there is plenty of text in the above video as well.

Fairy Tail is set to release this July after several delays, with the latest of those, of course, being thanks to the disruption caused from the ongoing global pandemic. "Due to the ever-changing world disrupted by COVID-19, KOEI TECMO and Gust Studios are pushing back the release of FAIRY TAIL until July 31, 2020," the most recent update from the development team stated. "The development team is working extremely hard through an unprecedented time to deliver the ultimate magical JRPG experience to fans across the world and we appreciate everybody's patience as we put the final touches on this thrilling adventure."

Here's how the new Fairy Tail video game is described by Koei Tecmo:

"Demons, dark wizards, dragons, and cats – players will find it all as they start your journey in the land of Fiore. In FAIRY TAIL, wizards play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia, as well as other eccentric members of the FAIRY TAIL mage guild, on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. GUST Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima, promising a faithful recreation for the FAIRY TAIL world and its unusual inhabitants; including everything from magic to its iconic characters."

The upcoming Fairy Tail video game is now set to release on July 30th for PC via Steam and July 31st for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Previously, it was set to release in June, and before that March. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Fairy Tail franchise right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the Fairy Tail video game so far? Are you still excited to pick it up when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.