New Fairy Tail Game Reportedly Won’t Have an English Dub

The new Fairy Tail video game, set to release in March of next year, is looking like everything a fan of the anime and manga could want, including having playable characters like Natsu, Lucy, Erza, and more. Our own experience at a recent preview event was fairly positive. But according to a new report, one thing might be missing from the upcoming video game: an English dub.

Nintendo Everything reports that, in an interview with the game’s producer Keisuke Kikuchi, they were told that while the original Japanese voice cast from the anime will be reprising their roles, there are currently no plans for the English voice cast to do the same. The Japanese voice cast returning for the game isn’t news itself, but the fact that there appears to be no English dub on the horizon is. Even so, this sort of situation isn’t too uncommon with video games based on anime, as the latest Attack on Titan games also lacked an English dub.

Here’s how the new Fairy Tail video game is described in its promotional material:

“Demons, dark wizards, dragons, and cats – players will find it all as they start your journey in the land of Fiore. In FAIRY TAIL, wizards play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia, as well as other eccentric members of the FAIRY TAIL mage guild, on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. GUST Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima, promising a faithful recreation for the FAIRY TAIL world and its unusual inhabitants; including everything from magic to its iconic characters.”

The upcoming Fairy Tail video game is set to release on March 19, 2020 for PC via Steam, and on March 20, 2020 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Fairy Tail franchise right here.