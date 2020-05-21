Fairy Tail Game Delayed Again

The upcoming video game Fairy Tail, based on the anime and manga of the same name, from publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust Studios has officially been delayed once more. While it had previously been delayed from March to June, a new update from the development team today announced that the video game will now launch on July 31st. The stated reason? The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, of course.

"Due to the ever-changing world disrupted by COVID-19, KOEI TECMO and Gust Studios are pushing back the release of FAIRY TAIL until July 31, 2020," a new update from the development team reads. "The development team is working extremely hard through an unprecedented time to deliver the ultimate magical JRPG experience to fans across the world and we appreciate everybody's patience as we put the final touches on this thrilling adventure."

"I am truly sorry for FAIRY TAIL’s delay, and the inconvenience caused to our fans, partners, and stakeholders who are looking forward to this title," Fairy Tail producer Keisuke Kikuchi shared as part of the previous delay announcement. "Please allow us to take further time to polish the game to ensure it is as high quality as possible, so we can offer you a truly immersive experience. We will be working hard to enhance the magic effects, event scene effects, improving the game balance, and more! We will talk about the improvements in more detail in the coming months. This delay will allow us to ensure we provide you a much more satisfying game. Thank you for your understanding."

Here's how the new Fairy Tail video game is described by Koei Tecmo:

"Demons, dark wizards, dragons, and cats – players will find it all as they start your journey in the land of Fiore. In FAIRY TAIL, wizards play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia, as well as other eccentric members of the FAIRY TAIL mage guild, on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. GUST Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima, promising a faithful recreation for the FAIRY TAIL world and its unusual inhabitants; including everything from magic to its iconic characters."

The upcoming Fairy Tail video game is now set to release on July 31st for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. Previously, it was set to release in June, and before that March. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Fairy Tail franchise right here.

What do you think of the delay? Are you still excited to pick up the upcoming video game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.