Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Adds Long-Awaited Feature

A new Fall Guys update is live on PC, PS4, and PS5 alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer Mediatonic has done to the game with the mid-season update. Most notably the update comes with a long-awaited feature or, more specifically, the ability to party-up regardless of the platform. In addition to this, a brand-new game mode dubbed Sweet Thieves is coming, and of course, there are plenty of bug fixes and general improvements.
At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what the file size of the update is. Of course, it likely varies depending on the platform, but this is all we can say with any real certainty. The patch notes aren’t massive and there’s nothing to the update that should make it a meaty download, but for now, this is just speculation.
Below, you can check out the update’s complete patch notes, courtesy of the Fall Guys Twitter account:
- [Customs] Fixed some instances where a lobby would fail to load on second playthrough, forcing players to make new lobbies
- [Jump Showdown] Fixed players being able to stand on the central pillar and avoid death
- [Squads] Fixed an issue on race Rounds where the Round would end early after a timer is displayed
- Fixed Jump Showdown time-outs on Squads eliminating victorious players
- [Eliminations] Fixed some instances where players would be wrongfully eliminated on elimination levels, such as being eliminated Jump Showdown in spite of not colliding with the bar
- [Fall Mountain] Big Yeetus buff, turned him up from 6 to 11
- [Short Circuit] Fixed some issues where players would not qualify upon crossing the 2nd lap
- [Sum Fruit] Fixed players getting stuck between the ramp and the tiles
- [Stompin Ground] Fixed the Rhinos charging at players unexpectedly with no visual indication beforehand
- [Emote] Adjusted the Piano emote so that it does not cut off
- [Fall Mountain] Fixed players ragdolling when interacting with a stationary turnstile
- [Lost Temple] Players will no longer be slowed down or halted by walking over the bottom ledges of open doors
- [Full Tilt] Fixed some See-Saws tilting more than others on the level
- [Roll On] Fixed some players falling through the platform floors into the slime
- [FPS] General improvements to FPS which should decrease instances of framerate drops
- [Obstacles] Fixed rotating bar not matching direction of arrows on levels such as Big Fans
- [Slimescraper] Fixed bases of Punchers appearing low-quality
- [Crown] Winners will now be correctly awarded in the event of a tie during the Crown Grab on levels such as Fall Mountain and Lost Temple
- [Achievements] Fixed issues with unlocking Stumble Chums and Big Bully
- [Costumes] Fixed visual issues on costumes including but not limited to Deep Diver, Fish Tank, Barbarian, Burly Barbarian, Jester, Fool, Lady Margot, Aloy, Snow Queen, Ice Maiden, and team colour issues on costumes such as Ghost, Jin, and Aloy
- Improvements to carrying objects – when a grab is broken, characters will not ‘ping’ out of place
- Improvements to ‘bean tornadoes’ in which many close-together players moving at once cause unpredictable collisions
- Debuffed Oliver costume’s special abilities by -24