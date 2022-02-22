Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Adds Long-Awaited Feature

A new Fall Guys update is live on PC, PS4, and PS5 alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer Mediatonic has done to the game with the mid-season update. Most notably the update comes with a long-awaited feature or, more specifically, the ability to party-up regardless of the platform. In addition to this, a brand-new game mode dubbed Sweet Thieves is coming, and of course, there are plenty of bug fixes and general improvements.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what the file size of the update is. Of course, it likely varies depending on the platform, but this is all we can say with any real certainty. The patch notes aren’t massive and there’s nothing to the update that should make it a meaty download, but for now, this is just speculation.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete patch notes, courtesy of the Fall Guys Twitter account: