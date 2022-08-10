Fall Guys Leaks Hint at Returning Crossover

Fall Guys has crossovers aplenty for players to peruse as new skins and events are added to the game, and coming up next, players have the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog collab to look forward to. However, recent leaks have suggested that that's not the only crossover on the horizon. Dates are rumored to have been set for the return of the DOOM crossover that'll bring back skins from Bethesda's game for a limited time for those who might've missed them back when they were originally added.

The DOOM skins, for those who weren't around when the collab first happened in early 2021, come from DOOM Eternal which is the most recent of the mainline DOOM games in id Software's series. They consist of the Cyberdemon, the Cacodemon, and the DOOM Slayer himself. According to Twitter user and Fall Guys leaker FGPancake, these skins will soon be returning to the game on August 18th where they'll be available from then until August 22nd.

#FallGuys x #DOOM – 'The Doom Slayer Returns!

Get ready for action a's these eternally-cool costumes blast their way into the store!

- Available: 18th – 22nd August pic.twitter.com/tPFmdp0W4E — 🪐 Pancake – Fall Guys Leaks + Info 🛰️ (@FGPancake) August 9, 2022

Back when the DOOM Eternal skins were previously in Fall Guys, they were available for purchase via Crowns, the premium currency players acquired by winning Fall Guys rounds. Since that's no longer a way for players to purchase things, you'll be spending Show-Bucks instead. The leaker said that each of these skins will cost 1,200 Show-Bucks if you want to buy them individually, but you'll apparently be able to buy a bundle for just 1,800 Show-Bucks if you want to get them all at once.

If you are planning on picking these up, you'll want to plan accordingly since there's the aforementioned Sonic the Hedgehog crossover coming sooner than that which just might wipe out your currencies. That one is scheduled to get started on August 11th and will consist of skins for not just Sonic but several other characters from the Blue Blur's universe, too. We already know about some prices of those skins and what they'll look like, but we'll know the full details soon when the Sonic event gets underway.