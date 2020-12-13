Fall Guys Season 3 Reveals New Final Level

Fall Guys Season 3 is nearly here, but before the new season officially launches later this week on December 15th, developer Mediatonic continues to share odds and ends about the new season like an entirely new final level. The new final level revealed today is called "Thin Ice," and it might remind players a bit of a previously released final level.

More specifically, Thin Ice shares some similarities with Hex-A-Gone, a dastardly final level where players have to be careful where they step as tiles drop away. Thin Ice differs from the previously released level in that the new ice tiles can be stood on three times rather than once, they are slippery, and it has one layer that is three tiles thick rather than several layers of singular thickness. You can check out the new level below:

❄️ THIN ICE ❄️ It's a new final that has 3 layers of slippery tiles that break after you've stood on them a few times or for too long 👀 Fall Guys Season 3 starts 15th December and contains 7 new levels and 30+ new costumes! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aTwfep2rUK — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 13, 2020

Differences:

- You can stand on ice tiles 3 times before they break

- Tiles are now slippy

- No huge drop between layers, theres one layer that is 3 tiles thick

- Winter theme — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 13, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and Season 3 is set to kick off on December 15th. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

