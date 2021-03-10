Fall Guys Releases Season 4 Level Gameplay Trailer

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic -- which was recently bought by Epic Games -- today released a new gameplay trailer featuring a level from the upcoming Season 4 called Skyline Stumble. According to the developer, the new level is a 60-player gauntlet with a whole mess of obstacles including low-gravity zones and more. From the gameplay trailer alone, it sure looks like the sort of thing that will cause a massive number of sighs from players as they attempt to navigate it.

In case you missed it, Fall Guys is set to announce the release date of Season 4 on March 15th. It is known that it will include seven new levels, of which Skyline Stumble is one, in addition to new costumes and the like. You can check out what Skyline Stumble looks like in action below:

Here's one of the S E V E N new levels from Season 4! 🤖 Skyline Stumble 🤖 ⚡️ A 60-player gauntlet with Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields, Flippity Bippities, Chonky Buttons, and Spicy Light Swingers! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GR5Oe4dH1E — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 10, 2021

As noted above, Fall Guys is set to officially reveal more about the upcoming Season 4 for the popular video game on March 15th. Fall Guys itself is currently available (in Season 3.5) on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also recently announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Fall Guys Season 4 so far? Are you looking forward to learning more about it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!