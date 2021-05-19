Fall Guys Officially Reveals New Tron Costumes

✖

After recently teasing them, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has officially revealed a series of Tron crossover costumes which includes Tron, Rinzler, Quorra, and Sark. While Sark will be available for Kudos, the rest are specifically part of a DLC pack. The whole lot are set to release on May 24th. Given the '80s-inspired themes and aesthetic of the current Fall Guys season, it just makes sense that Tron and the rest of the gang would make an appearance during it.

You can check out what all of the new Tron costumes look like below:

🚨 TRON IS COMING TO FALL GUYS 🚨 Sark will be featured in the store for 22K Kudos There will also be a DLC pack containing:

⚡ Tron

⚡ Rinzler

⚡ Quorra Releasing on the 24th of May! pic.twitter.com/Kt3qOlPUWH — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4.5 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 19, 2021

"TRON is the timeless family tale of sentient computer entities, compelled to compete against each other in rounds of ruthless competition under the guidance of mysterious Users," said Jeff Tanton, Creative Director at Mediatonic, as part of today's reveal. "So of course, it was almost impossible for us to draw any clear parallels between this Disney classic and the neon-drenched wonderland of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Season 4! Fortunately, the good people at Disney agreed that the TRON costumes just looked super-adorable, and that we should go ahead anyway!"

As noted above, the new Tron costumes are set to appear in Fall Guys starting May 24th. Sark will be available for 22,000 Kudos while Tron, Rinzler, and Quorra will be part of a DLC pack. Fall Guys Season 4.5 -- called DAVE -- is currently available. It features two new rounds, 55 variations across 12 different rounds, custom lobbies, crossplay, and a whole mess of improvements and bug fixes throughout. As for Fall Guys itself, the game is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

Have you had a chance to play the new Fall Guys update yet? What do you think about the Tron costumes coming to the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!