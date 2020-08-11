First Fall Guys Update Adds New Level, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has announced the first Fall Guys update on PC and PS4. The update won't be live until tomorrow, but in the meantime, the Twitter account has provided the patch notes for the update. In addition to this, it's also confirmed the update will add a new level into the rotation: Jump Showdown, an apparent fan-favorite from the game's beta.

In addition to this, there will be a variety of fixes and improvements. Unfortunately, there's no word of increased server stability but that likely won't come until the player count decreases. Fall Guys was made by a small team, and it doesn't have the same resources as the biggest multiplayer games on the market.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for the update:

Full Patch Notes:

Lowered the weighting for Royal Fumble to add more final round variation

Fixed crash at launch with certain regional calendars set in the operating system

Improved messaging for matchmaking and server errors

Fixed physics behaving erratically at high framerate on levels like Tip Toe

Fixed crown in Fall Mountain not being grabbable in rare situations

Addressed some collisions in Block Party allowing players to bypass the blocks

Fixed Parties sometimes failing due to too many requests

Addressed some special characters causing display issues in player names

Fixed Big Tease Achievement not unlocking in specific regions

PC only - Fixed certain game controller models not being detected on PC

🚨 We're about to drop a new level into rotation!!! 🚨 Jump Showdown - A fan-favourite from the beta! 👑 We'll be adding it in our first update TOMORROW! Patch-notes in the thread 😗👌 More new levels will be coming soon - along with new features & costumes 👀 pic.twitter.com/zQ4hOI70MP — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 11, 2020

Fall Guys is available for PS4 and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the first Fall Guys update?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.