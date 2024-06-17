Fallout 1 and 2 Remakes Aren't Being Planned at Bethesda

Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard has made it known that the developer has no intention of remaking the original Fallout and Fallout 2. Thanks to Prime Video's Fallout TV series, there has been a massive resurgence of interest in the post-apocalyptic RPG throughout 2024. As a result, many fans have been going back to play older entries in the franchise, including the first two installments. And while these entries are far more dated when compared to everything that followed them, Howard has no intention of trying to modernize either title.

In an interview with MrMattyPlays, Howard opened up about the possibility of remastering or remaking Fallout and Fallout 2. Howard acknowledged that this idea is something that has been talked about within Bethesda, but the studio has always steered clear of dedicating development resources to such an endeavor. Part of this is due to the fact that Howard believes it's important that Fallout and Fallout 2 remain in their purist forms, as he says that the dated visuals and controls somewhat contribute to their "charm".

"A main priority for us is to make sure they're available and you can still play them on the PC," Howard said. "We want it to load up and run well. [...] Some of the charm of games from that era in the original Fallout is a little bit of that age. I would never want to paste over some of that with, 'Well we changed how this works so it's more modern.' As long as you can download it, as long as it loads up and runs, I think I'd like people to experience it the way it was."

Generally speaking, Bethesda has largely not remastered any games in the Fallout series despite ongoing requests to see Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas also brought forward to new platforms. Fallout 4 did happen to be "remastered" to a certain degree earlier this year when the game received a new next-gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Outside of this, though, many of the older Fallout titles remain in their initial forms and it doesn't seem as though this will be changing any time soon.

[H/T The Gamer]